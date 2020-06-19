Ian Holm, Lord of the Rings and Alien Actor, Dead at 88

Ian Holm at The Queen premiere. Photo: Getty Images

Tony Award-winning English actor Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and had memorable roles in films like Ridley Scott’s Alien and Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits and Brazil, has died of Parkinson’s-related causes at the age of 88, the Guardian reports. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” the morning of June 19, his agent confirmed. Holm is survived by his children and his wife, artist Sophie de Stempel, who had been sketching frequent portraits of Holm over the past few weeks and sharing them over Instagram.

Holm won a Tony Award in 1967 for his role in Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming. He was nominated for a Supporting Actor Oscar and won a BAFTA in 1982 for his role as Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire. Holm was knighted in 1998, after a decade of standout performances as the cuss-happy Pascal in Big Night, troubled lawyer Mitchell Stephens in The Sweet Hereafter, and Father Vito Cornelius in The Fifth Element.