Iggy Azalea Reveals She Has A Son Who Is ‘Not A Secret,’ Just Private

Photo: GC Images

Iggy Azalea has something new to share with the world, and it’s not new music. On Wednesday June 10, the “Fancy” rapper announced that she has a son via Instagram. “I have a son,” says Azalea in her Instagram Story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” Azalea, who is currently dating rapper Playboi Carti, hasn’t revealed any further information about her son, including who his father his. In December of 2019, rumors circulated that the couple was expecting a baby, but at the time Azalea seemingly put those rumors to bed with an Instagram post. While a lot remains unknown about her new addition (which is her prerogative), one thing that remains clear is that at some point in time Iggy Azalea became a mother. Congrats to new mom Iggy Azalea, her partner Playboi Carti, her not secret son and his private life.