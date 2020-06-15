Insecure Made an Actual Looking for LaToya Podcast

Photo: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure season four may be over, but the drama continues in a new podcast episode of Looking for LaToya, the show’s in-universe true-crime series. Looking for LaToya investigates the disappearance of LaToya Thompson, played by SZA. Issa Rae’s music label Raedio, HBO, and podcast producer Tenderfoot TV came together for the satirical one-off, which offers commentary on the lack of attention given to missing black women. The podcast riffs on the many true-crime podcasts out there, but Rae told Entertainment Tonight that the Tenderfoot pod To Live and Die in L.A., which illustrates the media and law enforcement’s blind spots regarding missing black people, was the inspiration for Looking for LaToya. “One of the things a lot of these true-crime podcasts and true-crime shows in general have in common is that they’re always looking for missing white girls,” she said of the show within a show in April. “[This exposes] the idea that none of these are centered around black girls, and what it would look like if it were. And finding the dark humor in that.” The podcast will also feature Rose Cranberry herself (Terri J. Vaughn), Ray J, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, and Carl Anthony Payne II, and is directed by Amy Aniobi. Plus, it’s written by Insecure writers Chris Sanford and Kindsey Young. Listen to Looking for LaToya below and find additional videos, infographics, and other evidence at LookingForLaToya.com