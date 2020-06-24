Ja Rule’s Viral Gyro Commercial Is Actually From a New TV Show

Ja Rule was selling more than just “the best motherfucking gyros” when his Tim and Eric-esque commercial for Papa Cristo’s Greek Deli in Los Angeles went viral on Monday, June 22. Ja Rule told “Page Six” that the ad, in which he dances and shouts “opa!” in front of a green screen of Greek delicacies, is part of a promotion for his new TBS series, Celebrity Show-Off. “‘I’m a marketing genius, and this is all working exactly how I wanted it to,’” Ja Rule told “Page Six” after 50 Cent made fun of the ad on social media. Ja Rule explained that “‘the premise of the show is we create our own TV shows within the show.’” The quarantine-centric variety show, hosted by Mayim Bialik, features celebrities competing “to see who can produce the most compelling content from their homes.” The other competitors — including Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, and Bella Thorne — have some major competition on their hands, because Ja’s Papa Cristo’s video is nothing if not “compelling content.” Celebrity Show-Off, which to no one’s surprise comes from the twisted minds behind The Masked Singer, premiered on Tuesday, June 23 on TBS, and showed a consultation with the legendary Papa Cristo himself. Maybe Ja Rule can get him to cater the next Fyre Festival.