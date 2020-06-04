Jake Paul Charged With Criminal Trespassing After Filming Looters

The documentarian himself. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Jake Paul couldn’t stay out of trouble if he tried. The YouTuber, known for being a menace to his neighbors, has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after allegedly joining in on protests in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 30. According to local news reports, the police say they identified Jake Paul through the tips and videos sent to officials. He allegedly unlawfully entered and remained inside Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Police say Paul remained in the area “after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police.” Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

Videos of Jake Paul both inside and around the mall went viral online after fellow, uh, urban explorers recognized him. Many interpreted the clips to mean Paul was looting and vandalizing, but Paul denied any wrongdoing in a Notes app statement. “We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging,” he wrote on Twitter. “I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.” Ah yes, they were strictly documenting their trespassing. Jake Paul has since moved his freedom fighting or whatever he thinks he’s doing back to Los Angeles, where he was just seen marching in a protest. Somewhere, Gigi Hadid is breaking out the Champagne because they got Jake Paul’s “irrelevant, ugly ass.”