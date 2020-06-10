Jas Waters, Kidding and This Is Us Writer, Dead at 39

Jas Waters. Photo: Twitter

Jas Waters, a television writer on This Is Us and Kidding, has died at the age of 39. A statement on her death was shared by the NBC show’s writers’ official Twitter account on June 10, saying “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas has left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature.” The cause of death is unknown. Prior to writing for television, Waters had been a hip-hop journalist, writing a column for Vibe that began in 2012. In 2013 Waters co-starred in the VH1 reality series The Gossip Game as JasFly. More recently, she had a story credit as part of the writing team for the 2019 Taraji P. Henson film What Men Want, and she was a writer on Showtime’s Jim Carrey series, Kidding.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

