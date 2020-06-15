Jason Katims’s New Show Is About Friends With Autism Navigating Their 20s

Photo: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Following Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and that other show you’ve definitely forgotten about, showrunner Jason Katims is proceeding with his 2020 vision. Amazon confirmed today that the streaming service has picked up Katims’s newest dramedy for a full season order, which is about three 20-something roommates with autism as they deal with their standard millennial problems: “To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.” The show, which doesn’t yet have a title, is described as a passion project for Katims, whose son is on the autism spectrum. “It is deeply personal for me,” he said in a statement, “to get to tell this unique story of what it’s like to come of age as someone with autism.” Lead actors Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki all also identify as being on the autism spectrum. With the coronavirus pandemic still impeding television production, it’s unclear when the show will be able to begin filming.