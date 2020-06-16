Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2020 Emmy Awards, Which Is Optimistic

Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: Courtesy of ABC

It appears that the Television Academy has taken a note from the “ratings disaster” that was the 2019 Emmy Awards and decided that the show does need a host after all — assuming, of course, that the Emmys even happen this year. ABC announced today that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has signed on to host and executive produce this year’s Emmys, which will air Sunday, September 20. It will mark Kimmel’s third time as Emmys host; he made his debut in 2012 and most recently hosted in 2016. “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this,” Kimmel said in a press release, “but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president, said in the release. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Hopefully, by the time September 20 rolls around, we will once again have things we enjoyed pre-pandemic, such as “live audiences” and “red carpets.” And that’s assuming the Emmys don’t end up pulling the Oscars’ move by delaying the ceremony altogether for few months. There is truly no way to know what the future holds anymore.