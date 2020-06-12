Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Hollywood is filled with dads, and next Sunday, the daddest dad of them all will assemble them for a Father’s Day special filled with musical performances, comedy and more dads. According to Deadline, John Legend is set to host ABC’s John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day, an hour-long variety show featuring, but not limited too, dads like Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Stevie Wonder, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Roy Wood Jr., Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, and Ne-Yo.

Legend, who will play music off his upcoming album Bigger Love (hence the title) dropping June 19, will be joined by wife Chrissy Teigen and children Luna and Miles. The show also promises “plenty of surprises,” which almost certainly means more, even more unexpected dads. You can watch it while your dad takes a much deserved nap on the couch Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. EST.