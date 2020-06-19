Photo: Getty Images

John Legend knows what dad’s want and its new music. Ahead of his Verzus battle against fellow pianist/vocalist Alicia Keys and his star-studded Father’s Day special for ABC, John Legend dropped his newest album, Bigger Love, at midnight on Juneteenth. The 16-track album features Gary Clark Jr., Jhene Aiko, Rapsody, Camper, and Koffee, the youngest person and first woman to win the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. The album includes his single “Actions,” which he released in March of 2020 and Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, seems to like it. She tweeted, “It’s out!!!!! I had to change my password to buy it and if you’ve had to do this recently for Apple ID, you know that’s love. Favorite songs: “Wild”, “U move, I Move” and “Focused”. Kids love “I Do” so I’ve had to listen to it over 4000 times. I do not love it anymore.” So Chrissy says “I Don’t” to “I Do,” but other than that she seems to be a fan. No word yet on whether Bigger Love contains any wife-guy anthem that will match up to “All Of Me,” as if any song ever could.

