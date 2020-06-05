John Mulaney Attends White House Black Lives Matter Protest, Wears Two Masks

John Mulaney wearing zero face masks. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the proud tradition of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, a dreamy, lanky boy with a penchant for suits and an accent all his own has gone to the nation’s capital to petition for what he believes in. In this case, comedian, makeup muse, and Third Amendment advocate John Mulaney was spotted at Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C., on June 2. National Journal managing editor Mackenzie Weinger tweeted photos of the protests on H Street near the White House, with Mulaney clearly visible in the crowd of one picture, captioned “I’m not TMZ, but I’m pretty sure John Mulaney was there.”

That’s old John, alright. We’d recognize his smiling eyes and what appears to be his rug-owning wife from a mile away. Close in on the picture and you’ll notice that Mulaney is wearing what Strategist writer Chris Black calls “the rare double face mask.” Social activism first, coronavirus prevention safety a close second.

Reddit user missed_again also posted a photo of Mulaney at the protests and added that “we gave him earplugs in case there were going to be flash bangs that night.”

Mulaney has been vocal on Twitter in his support of the recent Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd, sharing places to donate, videos of police brutality at peaceful protests, information, and articles. When Mulaney said “fuck tha police,” he meant it.