John Oliver Mocks the Political Dust Bowl Known As President Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Photo: HBO

Oh, what a beautiful day for John Oliver to mock Donald Trump’s hot mess of a weekend rally in Tulsa, which, despite campaign claims that over 1 million tickets were queued, saw only about 6,200 people show up to watch the president drink a glass of water with one hand. We likely have K-Pop stans and TikTokers to thank for the political sabotage, with Oliver joking on his newest Last Week Tonight episode that his blank void of a studio has the same amount of spectators as the rally. Okay, maybe a bit less. Math can be hard. “There’s absolutely no one in the room with me right now, although interestingly, that’s still somehow only slightly fewer people than were at President Trump’s Oklahoma rally last night, which was half empty despite his campaign claiming that a million people had requested tickets,” Oliver explained, “and even building an outdoor stage so he would be able to do a second speech to the thousands that couldn’t get in. That speech turned out to be very much unnecessary.”

Oliver’s fixation on the low numbers — and the Trump team’s excuses for the low numbers — are summed up well with the help of a certain celebrity tweet. “So few people turned up, in fact, that even Pink was tweeting, ‘I think I sold that place out in five minutes. #donkeyshow,’” Oliver said. “And it’s never a great sign when, as president, you’re getting dunked on by Pink.” The enduring songstress of “So What” and “U + Ur Hand”? He has a point.