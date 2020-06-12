Listen to John Prine’s Final Song, ‘I Remember Everything’

They can’t be boughten, and they can’t be won at carnivals for free. Memories have always been at the forefront of John Prine’s music, and they’re the focus of the last song the late folk legend ever recorded, “I Remember Everything.” Prine’s recording of the song, straight from his living room, is out today after its debut during last night’s star-studded tribute “Picture Show.” “I remember everything / Things I can’t forget,” he sings. “The way you turned and smiled on me / The night that we first met.” Prine wrote the song with his collaborator Pat McLaughlin and recorded it in 2019 with the help of country and folk producer Dave Cobb. McLaughlin and Cobb both also appeared in the special alongside entertainers including Bonnie Raitt, Stephen Colbert, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, and others, plus his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, and sons Jack and Tommy Prine. John Prine died April 7 due to complications from COVID-19 at age 73, after previous bouts of squamous-cell cancer and lung cancer that affected his voice. The iconic songwriter’s last album was 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness.

