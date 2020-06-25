Jon Stewart Says Joe Biden Has One Quality the U.S. Desperately Needs

Stephen Colbert’s old friend and former co-worker Jon Stewart stopped by last night’s Late Show to promote his new movie Irresistible, and of course the conversation turned to the upcoming presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “Biden was not my guy — wasn’t even in the top four or five,” Stewart told Colbert, adding that he was more supportive of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the primaries. But now that Biden is the candidate, Stewart has figured out a way to warm up to him. While he can’t warm up to the “touchy-feely” side of Biden (“I don’t like that shit”), there’s one quality in Biden that Stewart finds very valuable right now. “We are a country in terrible anguish right now. We are in pain,” he said. “We are fearful and we are angry, and we are in pain. And when I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief. And I think that that kind of grief humbles you.” Stewart added that “a humility to the randomness of tragedy brings about a caring that can’t be faked, and it can’t be contrived.” And it’s definitely not a quality that Trump has, Stewart pointed out, and it’s a quality that the country needs right now: “Maybe he is the man of the moment.”

