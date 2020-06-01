K-Pop Stans Spammed the Dallas Police Department’s App With Fan Cams

How many Dallas PD members stan BTS now? Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Just like how they can get a song to No. 1 on the iTunes charts in a matter of hours or have the world talking about a hashtag, when K-pop stans mobilize, there’s nothing they can’t do. Which is why it’s completely unsurprising that they brought down the Dallas Police Department’s eyewitness app in less than a day. The revolution may not be televised, but it does feature a video of Lisa from Blackpink dancing. It all started when the Dallas Police Department promoted their iWatch Dallas app on Twitter, the stans’ home turf. “If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app,” the tweet reads. “You can remain anonymous.” Several concerned stans quote-tweeted the Dallas PD tweet warning protesters to keep their faces covered. But faced with these tough times, the fans thought long and hard about how they can contribute and — “guys download the app and fucking FLOOD that shit with fancams make it SO HARD for them to find anything besides our faves dancing,” @YGSHIT tweeted, alongside several other revolutionary stans.

guys download the app and fucking FLOOD that shit with fancams make it SO HARD for them to find anything besides our faves dancing https://t.co/zqjVHLWnZG — allie 📌 #BLM, ACAB (@YGSHlT) May 31, 2020

Once they had their mission, they set to work. “Just sent my fancam to the Dallas police department,” one BTS fan tweeted on Sunday. “Hope they can catch min yoongi because he stole my heart.” Other stans created fancams for the express purpose of trolling the DPD. “Debuting an anonymous fancam that i’ll be spamming the iWatch Dallas app with,” another tweeted with a video of the hacking group Anonymous’s highlights set to the rapper Flo Milli. (One of many since their recent reappearance.) Hours later, the Dallas PD tweeted that the iWatch app is down temporarily for “technical difficulties” and the internet rejoiced. Even haters from local Twitter have to marvel in awe at what the stans (and their fancams) accomplished.