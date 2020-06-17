K-Pop Star Yohan, Member of Boy Band TST, Dead at 28

Photo: Instagram

Yohan, a K-Pop singer and member of the boy band TST, died on Tuesday, June 16 at the age of 28. His cause of death is unknown. TST’s label KJ Music Entertainment confirmed the news, releasing a statement to AllKPop.com asking fans and media outlets to refrain from speculating about Yohan’s cause of death. “We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world,” said the statement from KJ Music Entertainment. “The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting.”

Born Kim Jeong-hwan, Yohan began his music career as a member of K-Pop group NOM before joining the boyband TST, also known as Top Secret, in 2017. TST released their most recent album Countdown this past January. Yohan is the most recent in a string of young Korean entertainer deaths to occur within the last year, including K-Pop stars Goo Hara and Sulli and South Korean actor Cha In-ha.