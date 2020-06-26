Kanye West Goes Back, Back to the Gap for Affordable Yeezy Line

Before he was a controversial rapper–fashion designer–Kardashian husband, Kanye West worked at a Gap, rapping “Let’s go back, back to the Gap / Look at my check — wasn’t no scratch / So if I stole, wasn’t my fault” on 2004’s “Spaceship.” Now he’s got them working for him. According to the New York Times and the new logo West tweeted, the rapper and everyone’s mom’s favorite mall shop, Gap, are joining forces to double down on his mission of creating the ultimate basic clothing. (One of his many missions.) The rapper and the retailer, under Gap Inc., have announced a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap, out sometime in the first half of 2021.

The line will feature “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points,” with West’s “design vision” extending to how the clothing will be displayed in stores and online. So, wow, that could mean anything for your friendly neighborhood Gap. Floating-stage anything. “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” global head of Gap Brand Mark Breitbard said in a statement. They’ve agreed to a 10-year deal starting this June, with the option to renew after five years, per sources with the Times, by which point they’re hoping to have made $1 billion from Yeezy Gap. Come 2021, suburban playdates everywhere will look like a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.