Kanye, Just Living His Best Life Today, Announces Animated Show

Today’s run of Kanye West doing unexpected things that actually make sense doesn’t stop with his Gap clothing line. The rapper also debuted a preview of an animated show called Kids See Ghosts, based on his joint album of the same name with Kid Cudi. Kanye voices Kanye Bear, while Cudi does Kid Fox — but “voices” may be a strong word here, since we really only hear them doing a bunch of grunting in the preview. Like a mix of Master P and Rick Ross, as they say. Speaking of, the trailer is soundtracked to “4th Dimension” and shows Kanye Bear and Kid Fox traveling there, after a scary-looking dark orb chased them when they were riding bikes. The rest of the plot is pretty unclear, but we do know that Kanye Bear has special flying shoes, because of course. The show is animated by longtime West collaborator Takashi Murakami and simply teased as “coming soon.”