Fool me once, fool me twice, blah blah blah — Kanye has fooled us too many times to count. Following the fiasco that was the Jesus Is King rollout, Mr. (Reverend?) West is now dropping hints about a new project, seemingly titled God’s Country. It’s a “FORTHCOMING ALBUM,” he tweeted, as if those two words mean anything coming from the man after Yandhi. And it’ll be preceded by a new song, “Wash Us in the Blood,” which is out *checks watch* “TODAY,” according to Kanye’s Twitter. He’s teasing the song, or the album, or something as “PROJECT 02,” and it’s somehow a collaboration with Arthur Jafa, whose past video project Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death made use of West’s “Ultralight Beam.” Kanye’s calling it #WESTDAYEVER, but as always, prepare for the worst.
Kanye West Teases New Song Off ‘Forthcoming Album,’ As If Those Words Mean Anything
Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company