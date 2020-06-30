my single is dropping

Kanye West Takes Us to Tuesday Church, Drops ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ Video

And he’s only one day late. Kanye West dropped the video for new single “Wash Us in the Blood,” a Travis Scott collab he cryptically teased on June 29, saying then it’d be out on the same day. The song — allegedly off “forthcoming album” God’s Country, but we’ll believe it when we see it — goes harder than most of the music off last year’s Jesus Is King, with West chanting a refrain of “Holy spirit come down / Holy spirit help now.” It’s the closest that noted Trump supporter Kanye has gotten to a protest song in a bit. The video, directed by West-inspired artist Arthur Jafa, cuts together footage of police brutality, Breonna Taylor dancing, Parliament-Funkadelic-esque Afro-futurism, people wearing masks and struggling to breathe, and a gospel choir, among other things. When the music’s over, there’s even a short clip of Kanye’s daughter North dancing at a Sunday Service rehearsal, as he says the chorus of the song. It’s all a lot, which can only mean one thing: It’s Yeezy season again.

