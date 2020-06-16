Kazuo Ishiguro Is Back to Make You Weep With Klara and the Sun

Kazuo Ishiguro Photo: David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Picture it, a future where reading a book means actually reading it, not just scrolling through Twitter while holding a book. That could be you in March 2021 when Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel in five years, Klara and the Sun, arrives on stands. The legendary author of Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day, among others, returns with the story of Klara, “an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, watches carefully the behaviour of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass in the street outside.” Klara is hopeful that someone will bring her home, but she’s warned not to put her faith in humans. “Klara and the Sun is stunning, a novel about the human heart that speaks urgently to the here and now, but from another place,” said Angus Cargill, editorial director of U.K. publisher Faber, in a statement. “As ever with Ishiguro’s writing, it manages to be both thrillingly surprising yet consistent with his whole body of work. I can’t wait for readers to discover the character of Klara and her world.” Ishiguro is one of the world’s most celebrated authors, with four Man Booker Prize nominations and a Nobel Prize in Literature, which he earned in 2017. Klara and the Sun will be his first novel published as a Nobel Laureate when it comes out on March 2, 2021.