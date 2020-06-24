Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of TLC’s ‘Unpretty’ Is, in Fact, Very Pretty

Kelly Clarkson is pretty as a picture — as is her voice — and it’d take a fool to think otherwise. For her latest quarantine Kellyoke, Clarkson covered TLC’s hit “Unpretty” with her band, all shown in separate picture frames. It’s a smooth run-through of the 1999 song, with Clarkson’s voice running the show as always. The cover comes after Clarkson recently moved back to Los Angeles after filing for a divorce from husband and manager Brandon Blackstock, who she was quarantining with in Montana. She’s currently airing new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show from quarantine, with “Unpretty” joining a list of quarantine Kellyokes including Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing,” Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”, and Rosemary Clooney’s “You’ll Never Know.” We say, Damn, it’s pretty.