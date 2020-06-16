Hmm, Let’s Guess Who This ‘Chain of Fools’ Kellyoke Cover Is About

Kelly Clarkson has returned from Montana to Los Angeles in her latest video, if you can’t tell from the sunglasses and pool toys (not to mention she’s taken her L.A. home off the market). Amid walking her dog and removing her ring after the news of her divorce from husband and manager Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson had time to film one very apt Kellyoke to “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin. If this were Idol, we’re sure Simon would be praising her song choice right now. “It’s a complicated time,” she says before the performance, filmed with the rest of her Kelly Clarkson Show house band remotely. She doesn’t mince words: “For five long years / You were my man,” Clarkson belts, and even a fool could figure out what this is all about. And, yes, 18 years after that “Natural Woman” performance, she can still bring an Aretha cover home.