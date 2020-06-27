Since U Been Gone, Kelly Clarkson Won an Emmy

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Miss Independent rides again! Weeks after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years, Kelly Clarkson won a Daytime Emmy for her karaoke-positive talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show. Per THR, Clarkson’s inaugural season beat out the tenured programs Live With Kelly and Ryan, The Talk, Maury, and GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category. “OH MY GOSH!!! What is happening?!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!!” Clarkson wrote in a Twitter message on Friday. “And a major thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” She also thanked Blackstock for “believing in me and convincing me to do” the show.

This year’s Daytime Emmys, which were held virtually, also awarded The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and The View with Outstanding Informative Talk Show. The Jeopardy! hive doesn’t need to revolt, either, as it swept two categories: Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Game Show Host for Alex Trebek. What is … terrific!