Blumhouse has horror movies, you need to watch horror movies, and what’s more timely than a family stuck in a house, possibly forever? At least, that’s the vibe we’re getting from their new trailer for You Should Have Left, based on the titular novella by Daniel Kehlmann, which stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried as a couple who book a vacation in the Welsh countryside in a gorgeous house that is somehow bigger inside than it is outside, and that’s just one of the odd details someone should have made clear on the listening.

Avery Essex costars as their adorable six-year-old daughter, and when she asks, “Daddy, because you’re old, you’ll die before Mommy, right?,” she’s not just saying what everyone’s thinking. She’s foreshadowing. But don’t feel too bad for Kevin. It’s pretty clear he got aware with murder at some point in the past, and it looks like fate has double-booked this Airbnb for eternity. Written and directed by David Koepp, screenwriter of Jurassic Park and Bacon’s Stir of Echoes, You Should Have Left will be available on-demand starting on June 19, and available across platforms on June 21.