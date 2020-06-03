Maybe you were a little shocked this morning when you opened Twitter to see hashtags like #whiteoutwednesday trending. (Maybe not.) Click on one and you’ll be significantly less worried to know that they’re filled with K-pop fancams and photos, meant to drown out racist and pro-cop tweets. Have you ever been happier to see Jungkook? Accounts like @1TGIRL and @stayy_zz seemed to organize the effort. This comes less than 48 hours after K-pop stans flooded police department apps and portals, meant for submitting photos and videos of protest activity and looting, with more fancams. The effort started the evening of June 2 on hashtags like #bluelivesmatter and, as of this morning, has taken over #whiteoutwednesday and #whitelivesmatter. (They now show up as “kpop” tags on Twitter’s trending page.) Because if there’s one constant on the internet aside from the presence of racists, it’s that K-pop stans run the show.
K-Pop Stans Continue to Run the Internet, Flood Racist Twitter Hashtags
Blackpink. Photo: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock