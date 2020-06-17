Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana, and Just Like That You Care About Royals

Photo: Left: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images, Right: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a casting decision that usurps the upcoming season of The Crown, Kristen Stewart has signed on to portray Princess Diana in Spencer, a historical drama that suddenly just made millions of people care about the royal family. Deadline reports that the film will take place over three days in the early ’90s when “Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.” The action will specifically be confined to “the Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor” at their Sandringham estate, which is a fancy way of saying that we should expect an explosion of countryside malaise. Probably on horseback. Pablo Larraín, who previously tackled the estranged marriage of an international icon with Jackie, will be directing.