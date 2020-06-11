Lady Antebellum Secedes From the ‘Antebellum’

Lady A, period. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

Lady Antebellum is no more. After a week of watching, listening, reflecting, learning, looking within, and all those other things the music industry promised to do, the country band has announced an official name change. They’re now simply … Lady A, the nickname their fans have been calling them “almost from the start.” “When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the Southern ‘Antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos,” the Nashville trio explained in a statement. “But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen, or unvalued.”

Frankly, Lady A is an objectively cooler name. It sounds like a spy character Lupita Nyong’o should play or a club you could not get into wearing cowboy boots. On the other hand, it also sounds like a celebrity perfume. But a little less racism in the world doesn’t hurt, especially since the band is opening its purse. Lady A plans to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that provides legal representation to prisoners, through LadyAID, the band’s philanthropic effort. The band isn’t the only one that’s looked hard at itself and the messages it sends. One Little Indian Records changed its name to One Little Independent on Tuesday. Gestures like this are long overdue, but who’s next?