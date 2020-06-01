Let’s hope Ariana Grande doesn’t have whiplash from these No. 1’s. Just two weeks after topping the chart with her Justin Bieber collab “Stuck With U,” Grande is back at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Now, she’s sharing the throne with her new Italian best friend Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta for a little ditty called “Rain on Me,” one of the only objectively good things to happen in the past few weeks. Grande and Lady Gaga didn’t just debut at No. 1 either, they each broke a record. For Grande, the song marks her fourth No. 1 debut, a feat no artist has ever achieved. “Stuck With U” tied her for the record with collaborator Bieber, along with Mariah Carey and Drake. Gaga, meanwhile, notches the longest dry spell between No. 1 debuts, after “Born This Way” opened atop the chart in February 2011. With over nine years and three months between No. 1 debuts, she passes Bieber, who logged four years and five months between No. 1 debuts. Gaga also becomes the third artist to top the charts in each decade of the 21st century, after Beyoncé became the second with “Savage” last week. (Ms. Mariah, of course, was the first.) While “Savage” has fallen to No. 2, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” has moved up to third, making it next week’s most likely candidate to become the sixth new No. 1 in six weeks.
Ariana Grande Gets Her 4th No. 1 Debut With ‘Rain on Me,’ Breaking Record
Photo: YouTube