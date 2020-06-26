Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Will Babble On in 2021

She’s just an Italian-Chromatican girl from New York. Photo: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Add it to the Little Monsters’ laundry list of delays and grievances: Yes, Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica was finally released in May, but now her Chromatica Ball world tour has been rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 26, Lady Gaga’s official Twitter account posted a statement, saying, “The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.” Attached to the tweet is Chromatica Ball poster art with the new dates:

-Paris: July 25

-London: July 30

-Boston: August 7

-Toronto: August 16

-New Jersey: August 19

-Chicago: August 27

The Twitter thread clarifies that if “you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the information in your email inbox.” Eager fans may be upset about the rescheduling of the original 2020 dates, but as Elton John sings on “Sine From Above,” “when I was young, I felt immortal.” The operative word there is felt. Now is not the time for large public gatherings in arenas.