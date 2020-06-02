Dick Wolf Fires Law & Order Spin-off Writer For Violent Facebook Posts

Photo: Criag Gore/Facebook

After screenshots of producer and writer Craig Gore’s Facebook page circulated on Twitter early Tuesday morning, Dick Wolf announced that he would be firing Gore from his position on an upcoming Wolf Entertainment series. Gore had been hired earlier this year as a writer for the highly-anticipated new Law & Order show featuring returning popular character Elliot Stabler.

In the Facebook posts, Gore posted a photo of himself holding a large firearm with the caption “Curfew…,” and then explained in a comment that “Sunset [Blvd] is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont [sic] light motherfuckers up who are trying to fuck w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again …”

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

Gore, whose IMDB bio includes the note that he “form[ed] a burglary/robbery crew, and became a professional thief” before going to prison at age 18, had previously worked as a producer on police procedurals including Chicago PD and SWAT.

The statement from Dick Wolf reads “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” Chris Meloni, who portrays Eliot Stabler, had distanced himself from Gore earlier in the day by explaining that he “had no idea who this person is or what they do.” SVU actor Ice-T, meanwhile, tweeted that “The Big Boss is cleaning house …”