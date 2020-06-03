Lea Michele Doesn’t Recall Threatening to Poop in Samantha Ware’s Wig

Hide your wigs. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lea Michele is sorry for being the Dave Karofsky of the Glee cast. While the country is caught up battling national unrest as a result of unchecked police brutality, Lea Michele is battling her past behavior toward black people on the set of Glee. The Ryan Murphy acolyte released a statement exclusive to People apologizing to her former colleague Samantha Ware, who tweeted that Michele made her “first television gig a living hell with traumatic micro-aggressions.” The callout came as a reply to Michele’s own tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. “Lmao remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!” Ware wrote in all-caps. “Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if tou [sic] had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ Amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …” Ware has carried this with her for years, but Michele actually doesn’t recall threatening to defecate on someone’s personal property. “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point,” Michele’s statement reads. “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.” Michele’s apology arrives the morning after meal-kit delivery service HelloFresh dropped her sponsorship deal. Now, Lea Michele knows how they would settle this on Glee — fire up the slushy machine.