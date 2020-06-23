Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins Are Making a Movie Together

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

The lord giveth, and the lord taketh away, but today she’s giveth-ing some more. Deadline reports that Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins will collaborate on a feature-film version of the Oscar-nominated documentary Virunga. The 2014 doc, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, tells the story of four park rangers in Democratic Republic of Congo fighting to protect the Virunga National Park and the world’s last mountain gorillas. DiCaprio was an executive producer of the documentary, and will produce the feature; Jenkins will write the script. Netflix has exclusive rights to the documentary, and will produce the feature film as well. The documentary’s writer and director, Orlando von Einsiedel, will serve as an executive producer on the film. A Jenkins–DiCaprio production for Netflix — Believe it!