Jack Harlow and Lil Wayne. Photo: Shutterstock

Here’s a large gathering to support: Jack Harlow has released an all-star remix of his January track and TikTok hit “Whats Poppin.” The remix features three generations of rap talent in Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, and they’re all at the top of their game. DaBaby’s on his signature flow, Lanez delivers a breathless verse, and Wayne brings instant quotables like “Gonna drown in this milk like Apple Jacks.” The song, off the 22-year-old Louisville rapper’s Sweet Action EP, previously peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 and is certified platinum. As everyone turns to collabs and remixes to dominate the charts (including DaBaby once already this month), maybe we’ll be seeing “Whats Poppin” close in on the top soon.