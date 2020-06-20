Two years after City Girls’ acclaimed debut releases, Girl Code and Period, the platinum-certified rap duo are back with City on Lock, a 15-track album featuring Yo Gotti and Lil Baby, among others. The album follows the release of two standalone tracks last year, “First Day Out” and “You Tried It.” The journey to City on Lock was not without its challenges; JT recently served 15 months for credit-card fraud and Yung Miami’s ex-boyfriend, Jai Wiggins, died earlier this month. City on Lock dropped just a few hours after its announcement on Friday night, following an unexpected leak of the project online. “It wasn’t the time to drop cause of my situation but I swear all the love & good feedback making me feel so much better,” Yung Miami wrote on Twitter. Along with the album, the duo also released a music video for their single, “Jobs,” an essential anthem for workers everywhere.
City Girls Return with Long-Awaited Album City on Lock
Photo: WireImage