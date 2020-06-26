Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl

While this summer is certainly not shaping up to be the Hot Girl Summer of yesteryear, Megan Thee Stallion is back with a new single to add some heat to Summer 2020. On Friday, June 26 at midnight, Megan dropped her new single “Girls in the Hood,” which samples N.W.A’s “Boyz in the Hood” providing a feminine update to the classic rap song. “F*ck being good I’m a bad bitch / I’m sick of motherf*ckers trying tell me how to live” spits the recent chart topper to kick off the song. Not only is Megan a proud bad bitch (obviously), but she’s also doing her part to support other bad bitches in the rollout of the song. “The merch for girls in the hood was created by beautiful black women creatives I can’t wait for y’all to see it,” tweeted Megan. “They really showed out.” Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls in the Hood,” buy some merchandise, and support a litany of beautiful black women creatives.

The merch for girls in the hood was created by beautiful black women creatives I can’t wait until y’all see it🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 They really showed out — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020