If Lizzo Released This TikTok As a Track It Would Be the Song of Summer

Photo: Courtesy of @lizzo/TikTok

All you dry-skinned trolls better listen up because Lizzo is not going to say this again. The queen of self-care deigned to let us in on some of her workouts while schooling some of y’all on why her body is not your business in a TikTok posted Tuesday. The Cuz I Love You ﻿singer combined clips of herself working out on different days, in a bunch of different ways (and serving athleticwear lewks) with clips of her relishing all of her beauty. “Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type — I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she says in a voice-over. “And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business.”

DID SHE FUCKIN STUTTER??? put some respeck on lizzo pic.twitter.com/1OyMDPvB1l — Taylor Rivera 🥶 (@TaylorRivera99) June 9, 2020

“Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she confirms for anyone who doubted. “So, next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them for whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or workout or not workout, how ‘bout you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body? Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides. Namaste. Have a great day.” Whew, a word! In fact, that’s a word you can take with you to class, to work, to Thanksgiving dinner with hypocritical uncles, to TheShadeRoom’s Instagram comments, wherever you may come upon an errant body-shamer.