Macy’s to Set Off Fireworks Across New York City, With No Warning, for a Week

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio puts together an entire task force to crack down on the illegal fireworks bored kids have been setting off across the city, he’s also green-lighting a week of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks shows across each of the five boroughs starting June 29. “In reimagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, said in a statement to ABC 7. The fireworks will be set off at a “high elevation, unannounced” to prevent people from gathering to watch them. (Everyone will be over at a packed outdoor restaurant anyway.) There will be five minutes of explosions, with no warning, each night leading up to July 4’s televised grand finale, which will feature the “best of” the previous five nights. That brings us to six sleepless nights of pyrotechnics. Did Macy’s get ahold of all the unused Disney World fireworks or what?

“These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city’s history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break,” Mayor de Blasio said. “This 4th of July Celebration with Macy’s will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart.” He also hinted that there will be “something special” going on at the Empire State Building. Is it fireworks? We bet it’s more fireworks.