Mamma Mia! Producer Hints at Another Sequel: ‘There’s Meant to Be a Trilogy’

Photo: Universal Pictures

But how will we find out which of the three films got us pregnant? Between the introduction of Cher, multiple timelines, a visitation by Meryl Streep from the Great Beyond, and all those incredible wigs, you might have assumed 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again squeezed all the remaining glittery Grecian juice left behind by 2008’s Mamma Mia! and the hit jukebox musical. You would be wrong, as producer Judy Craymer teases that the all-dancing, all-singing movie and its sequel might be joined by a threequel, which would potentially use four new ABBA songs.

According to Craymer, who ushered the show to the stage and both films to the screen, another Mamma Mia! is in the works, just as soon as she can successfully wade through 2020 to complete it. “I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” Craymer told the Daily Mail. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.” That would make sense, seeing as how Mamma Mia! made over $600,000,000 at the box office, and its sequel, nearly $400,000,000. So what timelines are we looking at intersecting in a potential third film? Young Cher in the 1950s, and Amanda Seyfried’s daughter in an ABBA-inspired neo-disco future? Yes, please, let’s go with that.