Mary Trump’s Tell-All of the Summer Temporarily Blocked by Judge

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Simon & Schuster

John Bolton? So yesterday. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the release of Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, President Donald Trump, on the grounds of potentially violating a confidentiality agreement. According to THR, a New York judge ruled on June 30 that a restraining order must be placed on the book’s distribution until it can be determined if “any descriptions or accounts” of her “relationship with Robert Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump” are in violation of the agreement. Robert, Mary’s other Trump uncle, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order last week, claiming his niece had agreed in 2001 to never “publish a book” about those three family members, a decision that stemmed from a will-settlement deal involving the family’s patriarch, Fred Trump Sr. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man was originally slated for an August 11 release.

When announced last month, Mary’s tell-all was teased as an in-depth look at President Trump’s behavior and family ties through the years. Mary, who holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and has eschewed public life, also detailed how she became a key source in unmasking her uncle’s tax schemes.