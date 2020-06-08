You’re not the only one who’s been celebrating the upcoming Hot Girl Summer by dancing in your house. Megan Thee Stallion turned her home into a bona fide music video shoot for her nine-minute medley performance that aired as part of YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 commencement event. Not only did her gift to graduates include awards-show-level performances of “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” “Cash Shit,” and “Savage” (original and remix), she also took a note from other quarantined celebs and showed off her whole house in the process. We open with Meg dropping it by her pool, with just two dancers for safety. Then we move to the backyard, where Meg shows off a classy spiral staircase. She climbs those steps to the deck and gets a lollipop in the process, before moving to the kitchen table to get on her cash shit at a poker game. Then it’s to the living room, with a couch big enough to do the splits on (an essential), and back to the kitchen to close things off. Bet your quarantine dance parties don’t look like that. Grads, start thinking about how to top this gift now — Megan hopes to graduate college next year.

