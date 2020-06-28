Megan Thee Stallion Welcomes All Hot Girls to Fury Road In Her BET Performance

It would take a true savage to survive in a desolate, water-starved dystopia, which makes Megan Thee Stallion the natural choice when it comes to assembling an all-girl army for her BET Awards performance Sunday night. Joined by her dancers, a Fury Road-style chrome dune buddy, and one lucky War Boy, the rapper performed a very special rendition of her new single “Girls In the Hood” and “Savage” under the baking desert sun, and atop a set of Mad Max-inspired platforms declaring Black Lives Matter. In addition to demonstrating appropriate social distancing, mask usage and lower-risk outdoor activities, the Houston-born rapper took home the evening’s award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Related