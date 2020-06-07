Michael B. Jordan Tells Protesters Hollywood Needs to Commit to Black Hiring

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

If Hollywood really wants to help end racism and support black people, Michael B. Jordan explained this weekend, they can start by examining the beam in their own eye when it comes to a lack of diversity throughout the industry. “I want us to invest in black staff,” the Just Mercy actor told a Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protest organized by agencies CAA, UTA, WME and ICM Partners on Saturday, according to Variety. “I’m proud to have an inclusion rider, and all that good stuff, and I use my power to demand diversity, but it’s time the studios and agencies and all these buildings we stand in front of to do the same.”

In addition to calling for protesters to vote, Jordan asked the industry at large what concrete steps they’d be willing to take to see more black people in positions of influence. “You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020,” he continued. “Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? So let us bring our darkness to the light. Black culture: the sneakers, sports, comedic culture that you guys love so much. We’ve dealt with discrimination at every turn. Can you help fund Black brands, companies, cultural leaders, black organizations?” Asks Jordan, “Will you support a non-profit that’s working to solve problems that our industry created?”