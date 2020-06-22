Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael Keaton may have parodied his version of the Dark Knight in Alejandro Iñárritu’s 2014 film Birdman, but according to Deadline, he is currently in talks to don the cape and cowl again in earnest for It director Andy Muschietti’s upcoming Flash movie, based on a script from Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, and starring Ezra Miller as the titular lightning-quick superhero.

Having established himself as the Bruce Wayne of 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, Keaton’s seasoned superhero would reportedly return as something akin to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, but for the DC cinematic universe, appearing in multiple features offering guidance and/or instructions to his fellow crimefighters, including, potentially, Batgirl.

Keaton’s Batman appearances, if they happen, reportedly won’t intersect with Robert Pattinson’s upcoming The Batman, though these are comic book movies after all, so let’s not put up too many obstacles between us and a good time.