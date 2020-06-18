Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Welcome Another Theater Kid Into the World

Kail/Williams. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail have welcomed their new baby into the world, according to Us Weekly. It’s the Hamilton director’s first child and Williams’s second, making 14-year-old Matilda (her daughter with Heath Ledger) a big sister. The couple reportedly got married in March and were spotted around New York City wearing wedding rings, though no official confirmation has been made. The two met on the set of Fosse/Verdon, which we don’t have to tell you Michelle Williams starred in and Kail directed, in late 2018. After splitting with their respective spouses, their pregnancy and engagement were confirmed in December 2019. A month later, Williams won big at baby’s first Golden Globes (in utero totally counts) and gave a powerful speech in support of abortion rights, saying, “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom.” Oh, to have Michelle Williams as a mom! Their newborn arrived just in time to witness the arrival of Kail’s other baby, Hamilton, on Disney+ July 3. It’s never too early for a kid to learn not to throw away their shot.