NBC Cancels Indebted, Sunnyside, and Bluff City Law After One Season

While the future of network television remains as uncertain as every industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic, NBC has nonetheless decided it’s time for them to go ahead and clean house. According to Variety, the network has canceled Fran Drescher’s sitcom Indebted, costarring Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, and Steven Weber, waved goodbye to the Kal Penn comedy Sunnyside, which initially aired on Thurday nights before shifting to Hulu, and sentenced legal drama Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee, to cancellation, all after one season.

Meanwhile, the network’s supernatural mystery series Manifest has officially landed a third season, having aired its season two finale on April 6. The show, from creator Jeff Rake, follows the passengers of Flight 838 after they land in New York after a turbulent flight from Jamaica, only to discover five and half years have passed since their seemingly nondescript takeoff. On the bright side, if they ever have to get on their return flight, at least they’ll have some new NBC shows to watch on the plane.