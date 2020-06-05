The Dating Around Season Two Trailer Is Here

Netflix’s reality show Dating Around is back for season two over a year after the internet first fell for it. Now set in New Orleans, the show will once again follow six ordinary people going off on blind dates from start to finish: awkward hellos, drink-menu perusals, mid-dinner bombshells, the whole experience. In each episode, a different single-ready-to-mingle will go on five blind dates, trying their luck with a diverse bunch of cuties. It’s super-small-scale The Bachelor, minus the infighting. Whether they end up with a boo, a friend, or an enemy is all part of the low-stakes fun. Last season, fan favorite Gurki Basra walked away single and everyone loved her even more for it. Watch as new hopefuls meet-cute, small talk, and maybe even … kiss when the new season drops June 12 on Netflix.

