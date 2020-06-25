A New Demi Lovato Docuseries Is Coming to YouTube to Break Us

Her new doc will update us on the tumultuous last three years. Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutters/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutters

YouTube is once again investing in your tears with a new, to-be-titled Demi Lovato docuseries. The platform announced its new and returning original programming at the digital upfront Brandcast Delivered Thursday June 25, among them a follow-up to her 2017 YouTube Originals documentary, Simply Complicated. The untitled Demi Lovato project will be a four-part series showcasing Lovato’s personal and musical journey over the last three years, presumably including her relapse in 2018. It’s unclear how much of Lovato’s recent, emotional comeback will be included in the new series, but we’re ready to relive the glory (the Grammys! the Super Bowl!) whenever she is. By the way, YouTube also announced a second season of Instant Influencer With James Charles, a breakout reality competition hit, hosted by the infamous beauty guru himself. He’ll be back to find America’s next top beauty guru with the help of icons like Paris Hilton and Trixie Mattel.

As for this icon, Lovato is fully back in the swing of being a multi-hyphenate superstar, now with both a talk show on Quibi, Pillow Talk, and a YouTube Originals documentary, on top of her music and film appearances, like her role in Will Ferrell’s Eurovision. Will she get fully boo’d up with soap opera star Max Ehrich soon? Cannot wait to watch the documentary of this moment in her life.