Photo: The New York Times

The New York Times is under fire after publishing an op-ed from Arkansas senator Tom Cotton imploring the government to use military force against protestors. On Wednesday, June 3, the Times ran the piece, entitled “Send In The Troops,” in which the Republican senator dangerously calls for “an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain, and ultimately deter lawbreakers.”

James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the New York Times, took to Twitter to defend the paper’s decision to run Cotton’s dangerous article. “I want to explain why we published the piece today by Senator Tom Cotton,” Bennet began before defending his decision, in part, by sharing past opinion pieces from the paper that show support for the protest and the Black Lives Matter movement. “The Times editorial board has forcefully defended the protests as patriotic and criticized the use of force,” writes Bennet, before linking to an Opinion piece “In America, Protest is Patriotic.” Bennet continues to try and justify running Cotton’s op-ed, writing, “Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy. We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton’s argument painful, even dangerous. We believe that is one reason it requires public scrutiny and debate.”

Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy. — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

For many, public scrutiny and debate were not reason enough to justify running Cotton’s article. Nikole Hannah-Jones, recent Pulitzer Prize winner in Commentary for The 1619 Project and a New York Times Magazine correspondent, tweeted, “As a black woman, as a journalist, as an American, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this.” A movement has begun on Twitter with journalists - many of whom are black and write for the Times - calling out how the times put its black staff members, and all black people at risk, by running said op-ed, prompting the Times to write it’s own response piece to the controversy “Senator’s ‘Send in The Troops’ Op-Ed in the Times Draws Online Ire.” “Running this puts black @nytimes writers, editors and other staff in danger,” tweeted author and frequent Times opinion columnist Roxanne Gay. On Wednesday night, The News Guild of New York published a statement in response to the Times’ decision to run Cotton’s op-ed, writing “Though we understand the Op-Ed desk’s responsibility to publish a diverse array of opinions, we find the publication of this essay to be an irresponsible choice. Its lack of context, inadequate vetting by editorial management, spread of misinformation, and the timing of its call to arms gravely undermine the work we do every day.” You can see some of the fervent online response to Cotton’s op-ed below:

I’ll probably get in trouble for this, but to not say something would be immoral. As a black woman, as a journalist, as an American, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this. https://t.co/lU1KmhH2zH — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 4, 2020

Running this puts black @nytimes writers, editors and other staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/wCy4LMov5x — roxane gay (@rgay) June 3, 2020

I was asked to write something for the @nytimes today. pic.twitter.com/cgcc7NMxtk — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 3, 2020

Our statement: pic.twitter.com/0XgUBv9IIv — NewsGuild of New York (@nyguild) June 4, 2020

Running this put Black @nytimes staffers in danger. In solidarity with my colleagues who agree. pic.twitter.com/UfkZkE1xvj — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) June 3, 2020

Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/dhEE8K64m7 — Lindsey Underwood (@thunderwooddd) June 3, 2020

Running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/nI887cUYjQ — Kwame Opam (@kwameopam) June 3, 2020

Running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger *and* it’s FUCKING DUMB AS SHIT. I stand with my colleagues pic.twitter.com/VWLzk9uyaI — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 3, 2020

it’s always been strikingly hypocritical to see the NYT op-ed page operate under the aegis of “free speech” while other staffers are unable to publicly criticize them because of the institution’s social media policy and overall culture — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) June 4, 2020

as if it weren’t already hard enough to be a black employee of the New York Times — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 3, 2020

running this op-ed has put black people, including black @nytimes staff, in danger pic.twitter.com/eiQ4CHnt2h — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) June 3, 2020

Running this puts all black people, including NYT staffers, in danger pic.twitter.com/uWjdYmFHcw — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) June 3, 2020