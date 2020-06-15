Photo: Nickelodeon

On Saturday, Nickelodeon shouted out their (very few) LGBTQ characters including, of all sponges, SpongeBob SquarePants. “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month,” the network tweeted Saturday. The message accompanied a rainbow-drenched illustration by Ramzy Masri of three iconic Nickelodeon characters: Korra from The Legend of Korra, Henry Danger actor Michael D. Cohen, and SpongeBob himself.

As fans know, the character Korra concluded her Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series by becoming a romantic couple with her female best friend Asami, and last May, Cohen revealed that he transitioned decades before starring as eccentric tinkerer Schwoz Schwartz on the superhero show and its sequel series Danger Force. As for where SpongeBob falls under the LGBTQ rainbow, looks like you’re just going to have to use your imagination, at least for now.